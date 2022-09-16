Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.76

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 1770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 76,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

