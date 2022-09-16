Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.76

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 1770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Movado Group Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.
Movado Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 76,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Movado Group (MOV)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.