MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $54.13 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $54.13 million and $2.76 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.