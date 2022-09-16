mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and $3,976.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 159.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 569.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD launched on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

