Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 9,574 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,298,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,642,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

