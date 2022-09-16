My DeFi Pet Trading Down 8.9% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000411 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

DPET is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

