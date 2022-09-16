MYCE Price Tops $0.0004 (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. MYCE has a market capitalization of $300,788.67 and approximately $27,031.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MYCE has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One MYCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2021. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bloom platform is a service that provides use MYCE in real-life payment areas. MYCE becomes a token that proves itself as real goods, not just the value of stake tokens, and can be used to participate in economic activities in conjunction with utility tokens (BOUT) and other network blockchains. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

