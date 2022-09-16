MYCE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $294,776.81 (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. MYCE has a market cap of $294,776.81 and approximately $30,048.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MYCE has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One MYCE coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MYCE

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2021. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bloom platform is a service that provides use MYCE in real-life payment areas. MYCE becomes a token that proves itself as real goods, not just the value of stake tokens, and can be used to participate in economic activities in conjunction with utility tokens (BOUT) and other network blockchains. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

