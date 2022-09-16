MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.97

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.97 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.45). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 83,496 shares.

MYCELX Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

