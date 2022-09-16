MyNeighborAlice Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.58 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $61.05 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00010118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005473 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

