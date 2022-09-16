Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $769,007.96

Myriad (XMY) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 50% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $769,007.96 and approximately $1,381.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,831,015,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | GitHub “

