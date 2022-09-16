NAGA Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One NAGA coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $253,044.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00061269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00076900 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NAGA Coin Profile

NGC is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

