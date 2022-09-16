Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Capitalization Tops $461,000.37

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $461,000.37 and $23,645.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.41 or 0.32734841 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 575.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00839715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org.

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous.The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.