Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Tops $15.03 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $8,773.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00606508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00262020 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010167 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

