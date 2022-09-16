NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

TSE GRA opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.03. The stock has a market cap of C$649.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

