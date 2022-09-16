NAOS Finance Price Reaches $0.0284 on Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $52,062.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 566.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,473,596 coins. NAOS Finance’s official website is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

