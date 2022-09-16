Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $29,774.34 and $3,105.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

