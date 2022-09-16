Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Natera worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

