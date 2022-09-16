National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 701,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,695 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

