NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $219.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00021198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00091278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00081933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007942 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008852 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

