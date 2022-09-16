Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 30.86.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 19.48.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

