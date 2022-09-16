Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 5,099 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WRBY stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

