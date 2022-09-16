Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 1,500 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NNI opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $12,010,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nelnet by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Nelnet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

