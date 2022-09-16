Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 1,500 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nelnet Price Performance
Shares of NNI opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.
Nelnet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.99%.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Nelnet Company Profile
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
