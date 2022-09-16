Neoteric (NTRC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
Neoteric Coin Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
Receive News & Updates for Neoteric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neoteric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.