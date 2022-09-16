Neoteric (NTRC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Neoteric Coin Profile

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neoteric using one of the exchanges listed above.

