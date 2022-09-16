Nerva Price Hits $0.0061 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a market capitalization of $104,021.16 and approximately $366.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nerva has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 198.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 546.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.
Nerva Profile
Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
