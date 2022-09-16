Nervos Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.71 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $132.54 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00174218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00750609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00603375 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00261077 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is www.nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

