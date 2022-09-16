Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.
Nestlé Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
