Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nestlé Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.