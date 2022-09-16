Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nestlé by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $4,082,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

