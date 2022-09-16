NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NTST opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

