NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
Shares of NTST opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $210,000.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.