Netvrk Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $509,463.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netvrk has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Netvrk coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netvrk alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Netvrk Coin Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netvrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netvrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.