Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 205,878 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.41% of Avery Dennison worth $200,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average of $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

