Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 431,805 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,805 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.89% of IAA worth $148,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $34.43 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

