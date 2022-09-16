Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Public Storage worth $194,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $313.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.82. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

