Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 49,527 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.45% of Glacier Bancorp worth $192,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

