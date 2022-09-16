Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.14% of Cable One worth $188,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $33,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,063.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,045.06 and a 12 month high of $1,983.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,288.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.96.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,050 shares of company stock worth $1,197,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

