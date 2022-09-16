Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 143,813 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,813 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 7.25% of NetScout Systems worth $171,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after buying an additional 372,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247,327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

