Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 407,801 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.92% of WEX worth $153,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.40.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

