Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 42,272 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,272 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $144,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

