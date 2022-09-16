Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Equifax worth $166,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after buying an additional 415,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

