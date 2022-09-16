New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $54.03

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.03, but opened at $52.77. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

