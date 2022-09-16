New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Position Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after buying an additional 493,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

