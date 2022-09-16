NewB.Farm Self Reported Market Cap Tops $194,804.40 (NEWB)

NewB.Farm (NEWB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One NewB.Farm coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00022178 BTC on popular exchanges. NewB.Farm has a market capitalization of $194,804.40 and approximately $10,616.00 worth of NewB.Farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewB.Farm has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewB.Farm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005485 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076938 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NewB.Farm Coin Profile

NEWB is a coin. NewB.Farm’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin.

Buying and Selling NewB.Farm

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewB.Farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewB.Farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewB.Farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewB.Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewB.Farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.