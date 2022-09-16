Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Newmont were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

NEM opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.05.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

