Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $18.19 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $3.67 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 228.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

