Newton (NEW) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Newton (NEW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $90,131.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 288.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.