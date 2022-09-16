NewYork Exchange Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00006567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $53,054.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange launched on February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301.

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities.NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities.NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing."

