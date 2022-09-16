NewYorkCoin Market Cap Hits $829,715.94 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $829,715.94 and $946.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00283059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025662 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.