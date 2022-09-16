NextDAO Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $556,789.25 and approximately $216,148.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,432,775,243 coins and its circulating supply is 2,392,543,134 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

