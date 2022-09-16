NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.81. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 8,552 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
