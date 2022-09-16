NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.81. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 8,552 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NextDecade Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

