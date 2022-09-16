NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $826,368.53 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

