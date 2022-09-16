NFT STARS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,899.00 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. NFT STARS has a market capitalization of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.

Buying and Selling NFT STARS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT STARS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT STARS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT STARS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

