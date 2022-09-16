NFT STARS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,899.00 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. NFT STARS has a market capitalization of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
Buying and Selling NFT STARS
